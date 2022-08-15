Over 5,700 cases of Capri Sun juice pouches recalled due to possible cleaning solution contamination

More than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun's wild cherry flavored juice pouches are being voluntarily recalled due to possible contamination with cleaning solution, Kraft Heinz announced Monday.

"Diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," Kraft Heinz said in a statement, adding that only specific wild cherry flavored Capri Sun products sold in the United States were affected. A spokesperson for the brand's parent company Capri Sun AG told CBS News "there is no risk of a serious health issue."

Kraft Heinz said it discovered the problem after receiving "several consumer complaints" about the taste.

The affected items all have a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023. The manufacturer code on the individual pouches is between 0733-0900 and the manufacturer code on the cartons the pouches are sold in is between 0733-1000, the company said.

Customers who purchased items that fit these criteria can return them to the store where they were purchased.

Capri Sun Wild Cherry recalled due to possible cleaning solution contamination Kraft Heinz

In a statement provided to CBS News, Capri Sun AG said its products sold in other countries are made by a different manufacturer and were not affected by the recall. "At Capri-Sun, we're committed, as always to a high standard of quality, as the safety of our consumers is paramount. If anyone does have concerns over their product, we encourage them to contact the relevant customer support line in their country of purchase, which can be found on the back of their Capri-Sun products," the company said.