Due to canine flu, dogs not allowed at Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says for the first time in 52 years its Walk for Animals event will take place without dogs in an effort to limit the spread of canine flu.

On Wednesday, AHS said the decision was prompted by new guidance released by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. One of its more notable recommendations is to avoid direct dog-to-dog contact with dogs outside the household.

Now, AHS says dog lovers are being asked to attend the May 6 event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds without their canine companions.

"Although dogs will have to stay home this year, cats, critters, and other pets are still welcome at the event. Past Walks have included rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, goats, ponies, chickens, ducks, snakes, spiders, ants, a giant tortoise, and even a wallaby," AHS said in a release.

According to AHS, the Walk for Animals is its largest fundraiser of the year and will include a festival with food, vendors, music games and other activities.

Earlier this month, AHS temporarily closed its adoption centers in Golden Valley, Coon Rapids and Woodbury to help contain the outbreak of the canine flu. About 200 dogs got sick, and seven had to be put down. However, most are on the mend now.

AHS says the number of dogs infected outside of AHS remains in the single digits.

Canine flu shots are expensive and tough to come by. The MBAH says you should quarantine your dog for 30 days if they're sick.