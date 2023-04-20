Watch CBS News
Animal Humane Society says quarantine over canine flu to remain until at least mid-May

How to keep your dogs safe from the flu
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities animal rescue group says any help they can get will help more pets. A canine flu outbreak shut down three Animal Humane Society shelters two weeks ago.

About 200 dogs got sick, and seven had to be put down. However, most are on the mend now.

A quarantine will remain in place until at least mid-May, and the Humane Society says that will cost them around $1 million. Donors have offered to double gifts up to $50,000 through midnight.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here. And here's a list of ways you can avoid having your pet contract dog flu, along with symptoms, click here.

