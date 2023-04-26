Animal Health Board: Skip dog parks to stop spread of canine flu in Minnesota

How to keep your dogs safe from the flu

MINNEAPOLIS – Animal health leaders say a dog flu outbreak has likely spread beyond Twin Cities pet shelters.

Scientists have identified at least four more cases of canine influenza since the virus shut down the Animal Humane Society earlier this month. The infection spreads when sick dogs cough and sneeze.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Animal Health Board said that any dog showing symptoms should quarantine at home for 30 days, whether they test positive or not.

The state also recommends avoiding contact with dogs outside your household. That means skipping dog parks or keeping your distance.

The flu can also spread through surfaces, so wash your hands or change your clothes before interacting with other dogs.

