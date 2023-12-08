Burglar targets Twin Cities cat cafe twice in 1 month

Burglar strikes again at The Cafe Meow in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Minn. — A cat-themed cafe in the Twin Cities says the same crook is behind two recent break-ins, and both were caught on camera.

The Cafe Meow in New Hope says the burglar first broke in a few weeks back and left with the safe. Owner Jessica Burge says he returned last week, but left empty handed. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the register.

Burge says she's worried about their cats, which stay in a separate area. She says Twin Cities Pet Rescue has created a GoFundMe to help them afford a new security system.

The Cafe Meow first opened on Minneapolis' Hennepin Avenue in 2018, but the upcoming elimination of street parking led them to close that location earlier this year and relocate to Roseville.

The cafes have helped facilitate hundreds of cat adoptions. They partner with two rescues to bring in adoptable cats for customers to meet.

