Watch CBS News
Crime

Burglar targets Twin Cities cat cafe twice in 1 month

By Stephen Swanson, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Burglar strikes again at The Cafe Meow in New Hope
Burglar strikes again at The Cafe Meow in New Hope 00:39

NEW HOPE, Minn. — A cat-themed cafe in the Twin Cities says the same crook is behind two recent break-ins, and both were caught on camera.

The Cafe Meow in New Hope says the burglar first broke in a few weeks back and left with the safe. Owner Jessica Burge says he returned last week, but left empty handed. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the register.

RELATED: Minnesota's first cat cafe closes original Minneapolis location to expand in Roseville

cafe-meow-burglar.jpg
The Cafe Meow

Burge says she's worried about their cats, which stay in a separate area. She says Twin Cities Pet Rescue has created a GoFundMe to help them afford a new security system.

The Cafe Meow first opened on Minneapolis' Hennepin Avenue in 2018, but the upcoming elimination of street parking led them to close that location earlier this year and relocate to Roseville.

The cafes have helped facilitate hundreds of cat adoptions. They partner with two rescues to bring in adoptable cats for customers to meet.

MORE: Faribault cat sanctuary unveils new outdoor playground: "People care about them"

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 1:38 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.