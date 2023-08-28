Minnesota's first cat cafe closes original Minneapolis location to expand in Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS – A first-of-its-kind cafe in Minnesota closed its doors in Minneapolis on Sunday, but it's not the end of a beloved neighborhood spot.

The Cafe Meow had a busy final day of coffee and cat adoptions. Maura McCarty was one of the cafe's first employees when they opened along Hennepin Avenue in February 2018.

"I helped build this place, decorate, met all the cats that came through here, so it is bittersweet," said McCarty.

The Cafe Meow partners with two rescues to bring adoptable cats into the cafe to meet customers, like Kaylee Komis.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis firefighters save cats with CPR during apartment fire

"You can come experience how they act around other cats and like around a lot of people," said Komis.

Since they opened their doors, The Cafe Meow has helped facilitate nearly 700 cat adoptions.

"It just makes me so happy as a cat lover," said McCarty.

The shelter partners say this exposure has increased cat adoption rates.

WCCO

"I'm already begging my dad for a third cat, so now I just want a third one more," said Komis.

The cafe's ownership wants to build off the momentum of its success to be able to accommodate more cats and customers. Right now, reservations cap at 10 people.

"We do fill up a lot on the weekends and people come and they get disappointed that they can't go in," said McCarty.

Another reason for the relocation is the need for more parking. Next year, street parking is being eliminated along the stretch of Hennepin Avenue where the cafe is located.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota cat wins national "Wacky Pet Names" contest

"They're taking away parking on Hennepin, which will be very difficult for the customers," said McCarty.

The loyalty and a love for cats runs deep, and McCarty is staying with the business as they make their move to Roseville next month, and customers are committed, too.

"I'm really sad that it's gonna close, but I'm definitely gonna go to like the new location a lot because I really like it," said Komis.

A grand opening date in Roseville hasn't been decided yet. Follow The Cafe Meow on social media for updates.