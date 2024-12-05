C.J. Ham named 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings announced on Thursday that C.J. Ham has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 17: C.J. Ham #30 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after the Vikings defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-13, at Nissan Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. / Getty Images

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the league, recognizing players who are doing good both on and off the field.

"He truly is Minnesota's favorite, and rightly so – and he doesn't take that for granted, either. He loves the Twin Cities," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. "Him having such a dynamic impact on our community, and his kids and his family being right there with him, I think they're great representatives of what we want our organization to be as a whole. I think that's why it's perfect that he's our nominee."

Since joining the NFL in 2016, Ham has proven committed to helping his community by uplifting numerous organizations include the American Cancer Society and the Boys and Girls Club.

In 2022, Ham and his wife launched the Ham Scholarship Fund. This scholarship fund will go towards supporting diverse students near Ham's hometown in Duluth.

According to a press release from the Vikings, the Hams hope this scholarship fund "helps to encourage students pursing high education while also aiming to improve BIPOC retention and graduation rates through financial support."

The fund, presented by Essentia Health and the NFL Foundation, grows through continued donations from the family and community, says the Minnesota Vikings.

"C.J. and Stephanie Ham serve as a source of inspiration inside the Vikings organization and in the broader Minnesota community," said Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf. "C.J. is an exceptional example for his teammates, teaching and encouraging those around him to extend their support to make a difference in our community. The long-lasting relationships he has established with local organizations is proof of C.J.'s passion and commitment. We're proud of the positive impact he continues to make and honored to nominate him for an award of this magnitude."

As a nominee, Ham will wear a special Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal beginning in week 14 and continuing through the end of the season.

All nominees will receive up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice.

Fans are encouraged to show their support for their favorite Walter Payton nominee on social media. Fans can vote on X (formally Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name or X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000.

Voting starts on Thursday, and runs until Jan 6.

The winner will be announced on at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6.

NOTE: The video attached to this video originally aired on Dec. 5, 2024.