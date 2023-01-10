Watch CBS News
Burnsville receives $3 million to redesign intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A southern metro highway that was the spot of two deadly pedestrian crashes in the last year could soon see a redesign.

U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced Tuesday that city of Burnsville received $3 million in federal funding to redesign the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection that has been described by many as "dangerous."

The intersection has been the spot of over 100 crashes within the last six years. Additionally, two men in their 30s died at the intersection after both were struck by cars--one in August and another in June of last year.

"Over the past few years, we have seen the number of crashes at the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection climb to a concerning level – but receiving this $3 million in federal funding will help us redesign this intersection to make it safer for the thousands of people who cross through it daily," said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.

Craig says the redesign will help prevent accidents and reduce traffic delays.

