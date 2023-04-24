Watch CBS News
Bull kills man, destroys property preventing first responders from helping victim

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

FERRIS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bull killed a 60-year-old man in the 200 block of James Road in Ferris. 

It happened the afternoon of April 24. 

The victim's father called police saying he thought the bull had killed his son. 

When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene, they said the bull was destroying property — preventing them from helping the victim. 

Thus, the bull was euthanized. 

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

The victim's identity wasn't released pending full notification of his family. 

First published on April 24, 2023 / 4:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

