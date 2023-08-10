Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

During budget address, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter speaks on gun violence

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

Mayor Melvin Carter speaks publicly about St. Paul's 2024 budget outlook
Mayor Melvin Carter speaks publicly about St. Paul's 2024 budget outlook 02:15

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- As part of his speech looking ahead to next year's budget, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter addressed the issue of gun violence in the capital city Thursday.

Carter shared his hopes and goals for the city's 2024 budget, but also took a sorrowful pause during his proposal.

Carter took a moment of silence to mourn the recent loss of 12-year-old Markee Jones, who was shot and killed in St. Paul last weekend when he and his brother found a loaded gun in their family's home.

This was the first time we heard from the mayor reacting to the alleged accidental shooting.

12p-vo-stp-mayor-carter-wcco3ul4.jpg
Mayor Melvin Carter WCCO

The mayor then emphasized his commitment to addressing gun violence in St. Paul and reminded people of the recent efforts he's made to do so.

"We have worked with our city council to pass a safe storage ordinance, which requires firearms to be locked and unloaded to help prevent access by unauthorized users," Carter said. "And we launched Project Peace, led by our Office of Neighborhood Safety in partnership with our police department and City Attorney's Office, focused on deterring gun violence in our community through prevention, environmental design, accountability, community action and enforcement."

Several unionized St. Paul firefighters picketed the mayor's speech to show their frustration with recent contract negotiations.

Marielle Mohs will have more on Carter's budget proposal on WCCO News at 5 p.m.

Marielle Mohs
marielle-mohs.png

Marielle Mohs is thrilled to be telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 12:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.