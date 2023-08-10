During budget address, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter speaks on gun violence

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- As part of his speech looking ahead to next year's budget, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter addressed the issue of gun violence in the capital city Thursday.

Carter shared his hopes and goals for the city's 2024 budget, but also took a sorrowful pause during his proposal.

Carter took a moment of silence to mourn the recent loss of 12-year-old Markee Jones, who was shot and killed in St. Paul last weekend when he and his brother found a loaded gun in their family's home.

This was the first time we heard from the mayor reacting to the alleged accidental shooting.

The mayor then emphasized his commitment to addressing gun violence in St. Paul and reminded people of the recent efforts he's made to do so.

"We have worked with our city council to pass a safe storage ordinance, which requires firearms to be locked and unloaded to help prevent access by unauthorized users," Carter said. "And we launched Project Peace, led by our Office of Neighborhood Safety in partnership with our police department and City Attorney's Office, focused on deterring gun violence in our community through prevention, environmental design, accountability, community action and enforcement."

Several unionized St. Paul firefighters picketed the mayor's speech to show their frustration with recent contract negotiations.

