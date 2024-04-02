Bryant Lake Bowl featured on Black Keys' new album cover

Minneapolis staple featured on new album from the Black Keys

MINNEAPOLIS — The title of the Black Keys' newest album might be "Ohio Players," but when it comes to the album artwork, it's a Minneapolis staple taking center stage.

The acclaimed rock duo's Americana-inspired album cover was adapted from a photo the group took at Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis.

"They're just fans of the place — as customers. They had pictures they'd taken while they were here – they wanted to use it," said Jordan Shively of Bryant Lake Bowl. "My first reaction was just like 'oh that's nice.'"

The Black Keys have history in Minnesota; this past summer, the duo headlined the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, selling custom Sweet Martha's-themed t-shirts in the process.

In November, they'll play the Target Center on the second to last stop of their upcoming tour.

"It's just awesome. It's just a touch of home," said Jim Novak from Electric Fetus in Minneapolis. "The Twin Cities are such a fantastic town for music and music lovers. Just to be recognized as 'Oh, here's another great place in town that represents how awesome our city is.' It feels great."

Shively says what truly makes Bryant Lake Bowl special is its community of tight-knit customers, who collectively have helped to carry the Minneapolis staple out of the pandemic's tough times. He's hopeful the artwork can inspire a new visitor to stop by.

"We're happy to have everyone come in, Black Keys fans or not," he said. "But it is cool that we were recognized for having such a visually beautiful restaurant."