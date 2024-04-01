Black Keys coming to Target Center in November on International Players Tour

MINNEAPOLIS — Garage rock duo The Black Keys have scheduled a stop at Target Center this fall as part of their latest tour.

The International Players Tour will come to Minneapolis Nov. 10. The tour will support the pair's latest album, "Ohio Players," which releases on Friday.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Presales will run for limited audiences throughout the week.

The tour starts Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Minneapolis stop is the second to last before it wraps up in Detroit on Nov. 12.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have been performing as The Black Keys for more than 20 years. They found mainstream success in the early 2010s with back-to-back hit albums "Brothers" and "El Camino." They're known for songs such as "Lonely Boy," "Gold on the Ceiling" and "Howlin' for You."

The Black Keys came to the Twin Cities just last year to play the Minnesota State Fair.