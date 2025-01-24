Brooklyn Park man shot, killed friend after playing with guns, charges say

Pete Hegseth could be confirmed as new Secretary of Defense, and more headlines

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend in a Brooklyn Park apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, a group of friends had all gone out to a party on Oct. 12, 2024. Earlier in the day, one of the friends said they were all playing with guns. It was common practice, she said in an interview with police, for them to fire them at each other without ammunition inside. The group all got along well, and there were no problems among them, she added.

The group returned to the apartment on the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North around 4:30 a.m., according to documents.

The friend told police that she was in the living room with the 20-year-old and the 19-year-old victim, Nebil Omer, when the shot was fired.

Afterwards, the 20-year-old said "I didn't mean to," and "what am I going to do, my life is over," charging documents say.

Omer was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old man who is charged did not give a statement to police, documents say.

He was charged by warrant and officials are unaware of his whereabouts. Documents say there are concerns "of international flight risks," and the warrant is to be executed nationwide.