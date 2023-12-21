Brooklyn Park man pleads guilty to role in multimillion dollar romance fraud scheme

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A north metro man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in a romance fraud scheme that netted him millions of dollars, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Court documents say that between May 2018 and June 2022, Dodzi Kordorwu, 37, helped facilitate the scheme that primarily targeted elderly victims and lured them into sending money under false pretenses.

Scheme participants allegedly contacted victims through email and other social media platforms, using false personas to obtain victims' trust. After making a romantic connection, they would ask the victims for money to assist them.

MORE NEWS: Thief dresses up as Amazon delivery driver to steal packages

They also would lure victims with suggestions of marriage, the DOJ's office says, and introduce them to other scheme partners to further lead them on and corroborate their story.

Victims would eventually be directed to send large sums of money to a specified name and address.

In total, Kordorwu is said to have received over $2.2 million from over 90 victim packages throughout the scheme. He kept some of the money for himself and disbursed the remainder to other scheme participants.

Kordorwu pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.