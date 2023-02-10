Watch CBS News
Two men indicted for targeting elderly victims in online romance fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minnesota men have been indicted for their alleged role in a romance fraud scheme that netted them millions of dollars.

Solomon Wilfred, 42, of Coon Rapids, and Dodzi Kordowu, 36, of Brooklyn Park targeted elderly victims as part of their scheme, the Department of Justice says.

The two allegedly contacted victims through email and other social media platforms, using false personas to obtain victims' trust. They lured them with suggestions of marriage, the DOJ's office says, and introduced them to other scheme partners to further lead them on.

Between May of 2018 and June of 2022, Kordorwu received more than $2.3 million in fraud proceeds from electric fund transfers and 90 separate victim mailings. Wilfred received over 400 packages from victims containing more than $1.2 million in fraud proceeds between June of 2020 and March of 2021.

The men were indicted separately. Wilfred is charged with seven counts of mail fraud and Kordowu is charged with eight counts of mail fraud.

