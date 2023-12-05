6 adults, 5 minors arrested in 2 high-risk warrant searches in Brooklyn Park, police say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in the north metro say the executions of two high-risk search warrants overnight Tuesday led to the arrests of 11 people, including five minors.

Brooklyn Park police say its SWAT and crisis negotiation teams served the first warrant at a home off Candlewood Court and Zane Avenue North at about 4:30 a.m.

Police say five adults and four minors "were safely detained during the service."

RELATED: 16-year-old boy arrested in connection to Brooklyn Park shooting that killed 2 teens

The second search happened about a mile northeast at about 6 a.m. inside the Regents Apartment Complex, off North Regent and 85th avenues. An adult and a minor were arrested.

The circumstances behind the warrants and arrests weren't disclosed, but police say they were both connected to ongoing investigations.

Those residences are a few blocks north of the intersection of North 73rd and Zane avenues, an area BPPD Inspector Elliot Faust told WCCO last month is a "trouble spot" in the city for violent crime.

MORE: Small plane crashes into vehicle on busy Brooklyn Park highway

On Halloween, two 16-year-old boys were shot near the intersection. Diriye Abdi Muhumed died that night, and Chardid Farah died several days later.

Faust said overall crime in the city has increased between 10-15% this year. However, he said crime near that intersection is actually down 26% from 2022, and violent crime is down 52%.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 2, 2023.