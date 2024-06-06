Man pleads guilty in Brooklyn Park drunk driving crash that killed Lamont Cunningham, 50

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty on Thursday morning after killing his passenger in an alcohol-related crash in March.

Lamoind Cunningham, 44, was charged in April with criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the crash on March 30 that killed 50-year-old Lamont Cunningham, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Police say they found his vehicle crumpled against a tree on a residential street in Brooklyn Park near Interstate 94. Firefighters extricated both men from the vehicle. They were both hospitalized, with Lamont Cunningham eventually dying from his injuries.

Court documents state one of the firefighters noticed Lamoind Cunningham smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He later confessed to drinking beers earlier in the day before consuming "approximately one-fifth of a bottle of Hennessy" at his cousin's home.

Lamoind Cunningham also told investigators he thought he blacked out before the crash, according to court documents.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 22.