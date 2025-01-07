Minneapolis man crashed after police pulled him over on suspicion of DWI, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a 69-year-old Minneapolis man crashed his car shortly after officers pulled him over for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man was charged on Friday with one count of DWI and fleeing a police officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County.

Charges say officers observed a man driving a Ford F-150 driving 55-60 mph in a 35 mph zone near Brooklyn Boulevard and Osseo Road in Brooklyn Center on New Year's Eve. Officers also reported seeing the man "erratically changing lanes."

When police conducted a traffic stop, charges say the man told officers he did not have proof of insurance on him but had a driver's license. Police noted a smell of alcohol coming from his person, but he denied having any alcohol that night.

Officers learned the man's driving privileges were canceled and informed him he would be arrested, according to the complaint. That's when he drove away.

Police initially started to pursue the suspect, but ended it a short time later. Charges say officers watched the man drive as fast as 70-80 mph before crashing.

After a brief foot chase, police arrested the man.

Court records say the man has two recent felony DWI convictions.

If convicted, he could spend up to seven years in prison.