Boy, 16, killed in crash on snowy central Minnesota road

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LITTLE SAUK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A teenage boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in central Minnesota Sunday night, authorities said.

The 16-year-old from Browerville was driving north on Highway 71 in Todd County when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree, the Minnesota State Patrol said. It happened near 150th Street in Little Sauk Township around 9:50 p.m. 

The patrol has not yet publicly identified the boy. No other drivers or vehicles were involved.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time, according to the patrol.

Snowy road conditions led to more than a dozen crashes and spinouts in the Twin Cities Monday morning. Roads across the state are expected to improve by the afternoon.

Little Sauk Township is about 20 miles east of Alexandria.  

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

