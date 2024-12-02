Snowy road conditions in Twin Cities leading to multiple crashes, spinouts Monday morning

NEXT Drive Alert: 7 a.m. update from Dec. 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — More than a dozen crashes and spinouts have been reported Monday morning in the Twin Cities as commuters deal with snowy road conditions.

Due to the potentially dangerous road conditions, WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 traffic map shows crashes on Interstate 94 eastbound near downtown Minneapolis, Highway 62 westbound in Edina, Highway 61 southbound near downtown St. Paul and multiple other crashes.

Multiple crashes have also been reported northwest of the metro area on I-94, from Rogers up past Monticello.

Snow is expected to taper off later in the morning, with road conditions improving by the afternoon.

High temperatures shouldn't go much higher than the mid-20s.