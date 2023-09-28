Boy, 16, arrested in connection to August shooting of MPD officer

MINNEAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection to the August shooting of Minneapolis Police Officer Jacob Spies.

Police arrested him during a traffic stop on Dowling Avenue North and Morgan Avenue North shortly after 7 p.m.

Two others have already been charged in the shooting: Frederick Leon Davis is accused of second-degree attempted murder and Nevaeh Page, 19, was charged with aiding an offender.

According to the complaints, officers had been pursuing an SUV allegedly tied to a robbery in Brooklyn Park. The driver took off, but roughly an hour later, Spies — who was driving in an unmarked vehicle — began tailing the car.

At 42nd Avenue North and Colfax Avenue North, the charges allege that the officer was ambushed, with someone firing 12 rounds from a Glock 19 that had been modified with a switch.

RELATED: Minneapolis Police Officer Jacob Spies, shot in line of duty, honored with MPD's first-ever Purple Heart

Spies was shot in the shoulder.

Police said a "ghost gun," a handgun without a serial number, was recovered from the vehicle, and the preliminary evidence suggested that gun fired three shots.

Two others were in the SUV that night and were arrested.

The boy was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on his felony warrant for second-degree attempted murder. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office had charged him by juvenile petition in September.

Note: The above video first aired on Aug. 24, 2023