Minneapolis Police Officer Jacob Spies, shot in line of duty, honored with MPD's first-ever Purple Heart

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police officer shot in ambush
Minneapolis police officer shot in ambush 02:12

MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly two weeks ago, Minneapolis Police Officer Jacob Spies was shot as he pursued a suspect in his unmarked police car.

Thursday, Chief Brian O'Hara presented him with two awards outside of Minneapolis City Hall: the department's Medal of Honor, and its first-ever Purple Heart.

Officer Spies is still on paid medical leave recovering from the Aug. 11 shooting. He was there Thursday with his family and at least 100 members of local law enforcement, including representatives from the DEA, the FBI and U.S. Attorney Andy Luger. Officer Spies' heroism was hailed by Mayor Jacob Frey.

"This is a stark remainder of the kind of dangers each and every one of you face on a daily basis," Frey said

Chief O'Hara who also singled out Spies' wife Holly and 12-year-old daughter Olivia.

"It's our loved ones who make the greatest sacrifices when their loved ones choose to serve in this profession," O'Hara said.  

5p-pkg-mpd-purple-heart-wcco3xcf.jpg
WCCO

Officer Spies did not speak, but his wife Holly did.

"While what happened that night was born of evil, the journey we have been on so far has reinforced my faith in the goodness of people, community and gratitude," Holly Spies did.

Olivia's 12th birthday came right after the shooting.

"She woke up that day feeling a little bleak, not really sure how to go about her day for her 12th birthday. But at the end of the day, she said to me, 'Mom, I'm the luckiest girl in the world.'"

Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old Minneapolis man with attempted murder.

Officer Spies is reportedly very eager to get back to work.

NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 12, 2023.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 5:00 PM

