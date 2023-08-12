MPD officer shot, 4 arrested after pursuit in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police officer was shot and injured during what authorities describe as an ambush on the city's north side on Friday evening.

The seven-year veteran was hospitalized for a few hours, but walked out early Saturday morning to applause and support from other officers.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, the officer started following a white Chevy equinox which was allegedly tied to a robbery from the day before in Brooklyn Park. He was in an unmarked, "unconventional," vehicle, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

The officer was at the 4300 block of Colfax Avenue North when 14 rounds of automatic gunfire erupted and he was shot in the back of the shoulder. O'Hara says it's believed the gunfire came from the Chevy. The officer was then taken to the hospital.

Other officers found the Chevy near Lyndale Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North and pursued the car until it crashed into a parked, unoccupied car near 21st Avenue and Upton Avenue North. There, officers arrested two men, a woman, and a boy and recovered a gun. Police have applied for a warrant to search the inside of the vehicle, O'Hara said.

Tonight a 7-year veteran of the MPD assigned to 4th Precinct CRT was shot in the line of duty. Personnel from MPD, our local LE partners, and many from nearby agencies gathered at NMMC in solidarity to show support and honor our officer once he was discharged from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/EUI8p9q69O — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 12, 2023

The two men and boy were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

"MPD officers put their lives on the line every day to protect each and every community member, not knowing what each day of that service may bring," said MPD Chief Brian O'Hara. "We are extremely thankful and relieved that this officer is still with us."