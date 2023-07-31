Watch CBS News
Box truck crashes into several vehicles on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth

Box truck crashes into multiple vehicles in Plymouth
Box truck crashes into multiple vehicles in Plymouth 00:36

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a box truck slammed into multiple cars early Sunday evening on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

It happened at about 6 p.m. in the highway's southbound lanes, just north of Highway 55.  

box-truck-crashes-into-cars-in-plymouth.jpg
MnDOT

MnDOT traffic camera footage shows a line of vehicles coming to a standstill in the righthand lane, while the truck continues at full speed, crashing into a nearly-stopped vehicle. 

The truck then smashes into the barrier on the right side of the highway, bringing a few vehicles with it.

It is not clear yet if anyone was injured in the crash. The state patrol is expected to release more information later Sunday evening.

The highway's southbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 9 p.m. Sunday.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 7:29 PM

