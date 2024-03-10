Bogart's Entertainment hosts "Bowling for Burnsville" in honor of fallen first responders

Bowling event raises money in honor of slain Burnsville first responders

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — In Apple Valley, folks at Bogart's Entertainment Center took to the lanes to support a good cause.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14 and Dakota County Heroes put on "Bowling for Burnsville" on Sunday.

Organizers say it's a way to pay respects to fallen Burnsville first responders Paul Elmstand, Matthew and Adam Finseth.

The support of the community was key to making the event work.

"It was just real easy for it to happen. We just planted the seed and everything kind of came together. Sponsors stepped up, it wasn't hard to get fundraising done," said Chris Loth, co-owner of Bogart's.

One hundred percent of the bowling and silent auction sales will be donated to the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund.

The event runs until 11 p.m. on Sunday.