Mourners pay last tributes before memorials for fallen Burnsville first responders are removed

The temporary memorial for the Burnsville officers will be moved this weekend

The temporary memorial for the Burnsville officers will be moved this weekend

The temporary memorial for the Burnsville officers will be moved this weekend

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — For weeks now, the tributes, flowers and well wishes have been pouring in outside Burnsville City Hall.

Sunday marks three weeks since Burnsville Police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, along with Firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were killed in the line of duty.

Sunday also marks the day the memorials honoring the fallen first responders will be taken down and stored.

Susan Caton from Northfield is paying tribute to the families of the fallen with hand painted wine bottles.

"Matthew Ruge was one of our neighbors and we are going to miss him walking his dog up and down the road," said Caton.

Many mourners are here Saturday because they know it's their last day to pay their respects.

"We just had to come and say our goodbyes and bring some flowers for each of them," said Caton, who came with her husband.

"I know that they're going to take it down respectfully and privately," said Mark Davis, here with his wife Jennie Davis, both from Champlin.

Officials with the city of Burnsville said the space will be sacred Sunday. Everything there will get carefully sorted through, packed up and safely stored.

Burnsville city leaders are asking for privacy Sunday as they take down the memorials.

They're also moving the first responder statue back to the Community Foundation, but are working on plans for a permanent installation.

"It's good to know that there are people out there that want to show their support. It's just tragic that something like this has to happen for people to want to show this kind of support," said Mark Davis.

A city spokesperson said Saturday that they want to make sure each and every item is safely stored and out of any weather conditions.

Exact details surrounding the preservation of the memorials is still to be determined.

"My husband was a police officer many years ago in Illinois. I know he would be here. I just wanted to come pay my respects," said Lisa Novak from Farmington.

Novak lost her husband, a former Algonquin, Illinois police officer, two years ago to a heart attack, so she understands the grief felt by so many.

"That's also kind of why I came, because I understand that piece of it," said Novak.

Lisa says she's speaking from experience, with this message for the mouring families: "I hope they know it will get better. I hope they know that everybody's behind them."