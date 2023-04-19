Body pulled from St. Croix River in Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say they found a human body in the St. Croix River on Wednesday morning.

The Hudson Police Department says it responded to a call of a possible body found in the river around 9:30 a.m.

Hudson police officers along with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Sheriff's Office were able to recover the body from the river.

Police will not be releasing any more information until the medical examiner can identify the body and notify the family of the deceased.