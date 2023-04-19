Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Body pulled from St. Croix River in Hudson

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 19, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 19, 2023 01:22

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say they found a human body in the St. Croix River on Wednesday morning.

The Hudson Police Department says it responded to a call of a possible body found in the river around 9:30 a.m.

Hudson police officers along with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Sheriff's Office were able to recover the body from the river.

Police will not be releasing any more information until the medical examiner can identify the body and notify the family of the deceased.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.