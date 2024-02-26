Body cam video released from Joel Osteen church shooting Body cam video released from Joel Osteen church shooting 01:00

HOUSTON - Body camera footage released Monday shows off-duty officers confronting the woman who opened fire at Joel Osteen's megachurch on Feb. 11.

Houston police released footage from two officers who were at Lakewood Church. Video from a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was also released.

The video shows people, including children, running from gunfire as officers ran toward the gunshots. Gunfire echoed off of the walls and ceiling of the nearly 17,000-seat megachurch.

"Put the weapon down, now," an officer can be heard saying before firing his weapon. Another officer cautioned, "she may have a bomb."

The shooter, identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno, can be heard threatening to "blow up" the church.

The off-duty officers were working security at the church when the shooting began. They killed the 36-year-old woman who was armed with an assault-style rifle. Her 7-year-old son, who she brought with her, is still in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have not confirmed how he was struck.

In the video, a female officer is heard praying over the child.

"Father God, please bring him close to you," she says. "Please bring him close to you."

Houston Police said investigators are still trying to determine Moreno's motive. The AR-style rifle she used was purchased legally in December, Houston Police Commander Christopher Hassig said.