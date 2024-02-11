Authorities respond to reported shooting near Houston's Lakewood church

HOUSTON - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the area of a Houston church Sunday afternoon.

According to Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the reported shooting happened in the 3700 block of the Southwest Freeway, at or around Lakewood Church.

Gonzalez said on social media there are HCSO deputies who work "extra-jobs" at the church. He also said it is believed the "shooter is down."

Info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic. It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our deputy’s on-scene. I’m enroute to the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/o5lJwqj0zA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 11, 2024

HPD confirmed on X that there is an ongoing, active scene at Lakewood Church.

Lakewood Church is among the largest congregations in the country, averaging about 45,000 attendees per week, according to its website.

This is a developing story.