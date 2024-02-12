Shooter at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church used AR-style rifle, court documents say

The shooter who opened fire at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston before being killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents obtained by CBS News. The shooter was identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno in an affidavit seeking a search warrant for a home in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston.

A motive for the attack at the Texas megachurch that sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services on Sunday remains unclear. A livestream from the church captured the moment gunshots could be heard just ahead of a Spanish-language service.

The search warrant affidavit requested FBI assistance in retrieving any data from electronic devices found in the home.

Authorities have said a 5-year-old boy who entered the church with the shooter and a man in his 50s were injured in the shooting. Authorities said the boy was in critical condition.