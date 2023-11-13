Gospel singer Bobbi Storm nearly kicked off Delta flight for refusing to stop singing

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm was nearly kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight when she refused to stop singing for fellow passengers.

A clip posted to her Instagram on Saturday shows Storm standing in the plane's center aisle and singing when she is approached by a Delta crew member, who instructs her to sit down and "be quiet."

Once in her seat, Storm tells her fellow passengers that she has sung on other flights and, moreover, been nominated for two Grammys — statements that are met with some applause.

Storm is part of the gospel group Maverick City Music, which earned nominations for Best Gospel Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Instagram video shows Storm attempting to perform her single "We Can't Forget Him," before the same crew member asks her again to be quiet.

Bobbi Storm backstage at Highline Ballroom on January 22, 2018 in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Storm responds by saying, "I'm doing what the Lord is telling me to do," but the crew member, who says he is the flight leader, tells her that she won't be able to stay on the flight if she doesn't follow his instructions.

Storm appears to concede, but when the crew member walks away, she tells fellow passengers she'll "sing it on the low" and proceeds to sing the song anyway.

"Delta has been in contact with the customer," a Delta spokesperson told CBS News. "For the safety of our customers and crew, it's always important to follow crew instructions."

In a follow-up video, Storm said Delta executives had reached out to her and that she was not breaking any rules — just "spreading joy."

Storm added that she did not want the crew member to be reprimanded or to lose his job.

"I simply want us to keep in mind how to treat each other," she said.