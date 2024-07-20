Watch CBS News
BNSF train carrying consumer goods derails near Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Minn. — Crews in Big Lake are working to clear an area in Big Lake after a BNSF train derailed early Saturday morning.

The train, which was carrying consumer goods, derailed around 3:15 a.m. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, 15 rail cars were affected, and the derailment is impacting BNSF's main lines.

The sheriff's office says 172nd Street Northwest between 197th Avenue and County Road 14 is blocked. Crews are working on reopening affected roadway crossings. 

No one was injured as a result of the derailment. 

