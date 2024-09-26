Woman who crashed car into Blaine restaurant patio took Oxycodone an hour prior, charges say

BLAINE, Minn. — A 36-year-old Isanti woman is suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after she crashed into a Blaine restaurant's patio Tuesday night, just weeks after a deadly patio crash in St. Louis Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Clive's Roadhouse off Highway 65 near the National Sports Center.

The woman drove off the road and rolled after going into a ditch, landing in the restaurant's patio area.

Two other people were in her car, both suffering minor injuries. The woman was arrested and has been charged with criminal vehicular operation under the influence of a controlled substance.

Charging documents say the woman told a state trooper she had taken Oxycodone "like an hour ago." A preliminary breath test confirmed she had not consumed alcohol.

A passenger in the vehicle told authorities they got into a fight with the woman driving, which resulted in her suddenly turning the wheel and driving off-road, crashing the car.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found Buprenorphine, marijuana, a pill grinder and a pen shell that appeared to be used as a snorting straw, according to the complaint.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story mistakenly reported that the person charged was under the influence of alcohol. The story has been updated to reflect that the person was under the influence of Oxycodone, according to the complaint.