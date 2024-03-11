Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bringing several unique events to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament kicks off this week in Minneapolis.

Thirteen games will be played downtown at Target Center from Wednesday to Sunday, with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the ninth seed this year. They will face eighth-seed Michigan State in game three on Thursday at 11 a.m.

This is the first time Minneapolis has hosted the men's tourney in its 27-year history, with several fun events planned downtown during the five-day event.

The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament was held last week in downtown.

Big Ten Makers Market

From Wednesday through Saturday, fans can meet up at City Center, located between Hennepin and Nicollet avenues on South Sixth and Seventh streets, for the Big Ten Makers Market.

Described as a "one-stop shop for handmade goods, artistic creations and unique finds," the market will feature wares from 50 local creators, as well as live music, free face painting and more. It's open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Fans can also shoot hoops and meet "some of Minnesota's greatest Olympians" in the market's atrium daily.

David Berding / Getty Images

Critical Conversations

A conversation titled "Mental Health vs. Mental Illness: Breaking Stigmas, Building Resilience" will be held Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tom's Watch Bar on Sixth and Hennepin Avenue.

Big Ten Gives Back

Also at City Center, fans can get involved in a service project on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the first floor.

Practice With A Purpose

Life Time Fitness in Target Center will host a youth skills clinic for third, fourth and fifth graders on Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Blue Carpet Arrivals

Sunday at noon, fans can rally in Target Center's lobby in support of the final two teams, with pep bands and spirit squads on hand.

RELATED: Downtown Minneapolis buzzing from big events, returning workers