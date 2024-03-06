Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament begins in Minneapolis Wednesday

Plenty to do for fans in town for Big Ten basketball tournaments

MINNEAPOLIS — Twelve days of pure college basketball bliss have arrived in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten Basketball Tournament rolls into the city on Wednesday.

For the next two weeks, teams in the Big Ten will take to the court at the Target Center vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 19.

The sold-out women's tournament will take place Wednesday through Sunday. The men's tournament will follow on March 13-17.

Hundreds of thousands of basketball fans are expected to visit Minneapolis during the tournament.

There's plenty of fun for fans to experience surrounding the tournament.

City Center will be the fan zone with several activities for basketball fans of all ages. Activities you can check out:

Big Ten Makers Market

Big Ten Gives Back (bundling snack packs for Second Harvest Heartland)

Blue Carpet Arrivals (before the championship game of each tournament)

Minnesota Champions Tour

Critical Conversations (speaker series)

Practice with a Purpose (youth skills clinic)

Junior Journalism program

For the first time in history, tickets for the women's tournament have sold out. As of Tuesday, around 5,000 all-session tickets for the men's tournament are still available.

For more information about the tournaments and surrounding events, click here.