2 in critical condition after shooting inside home near St. Cloud

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

GILMANTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two men are in critical condition after being shot inside a central Minnesota home on Sunday afternoon.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a residence in Gilmanton Township, about 20 minutes northeast of St. Cloud, at about 4:45 p.m. on a report of an "assault with a firearm."

Deputies found the men suffering from gunshot wounds: one to the neck and the other in the abdomen.

The sheriff's office says deputies soon found the suspect in the area and arrested him. He's currently in the Benton County Jail awaiting the filing of criminal charges.

The victims are recovering at St. Cloud Hospital. The sheriff's office is still working to determine what led up to the shootings, and the connection between the three men.

