Beating the heat, Minnesota style

Minnesotans try to keep their cool during heatwave

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans are sweating it out in scorching temperatures.

In this extreme heat, cooling centers, like the Minneapolis Central Library, play a critical role in keeping people cool.

"We are seeing quite a bit of an uptick for folks coming in," said Hennepin County Library Supervisor Toni Miller. "The great thing about the library is it's a place you can just come and hang out and get on the computer. You can read, we have toys and interactive materials for kids."

The downtown Minneapolis library is just one of 41 libraries in Hennepin County alone, where you can beat the heat.

Beach-goers are beating the heat at Main Beach on Lake Nokomis, where it's clear why many are here.

"Painful, very painful, really hot, but the water helps," said Abby Barschdorf.

"We're just at the beach and trying to stay cool in this hot weather," said David, who is at the beach with his family. "Hanging out in the water having some ice cream on a hot day. Probably go home and set up a kiddy pool outide and keep staying in the water."

The dog days of summer are an anticipated part of life in Minnesota, which, for many, means anticipating a stop for ice cream at places like Grand Ole Creamery along Cedar Ave.

"It's been pretty slow actually. I think it's too hot for people to come out for even ice cream," said Noah Bleakmore, who works at Grand Ole Creamery.

But it's not too hot for everyone.

"We knew it would melt fast so we opted not to get a cone," said Heidi Allen.

Because, like Heidi Allen knows, it will get worse.

"I just saw a picture of my son on my phone standing on a huge snowbank, so it made me grateful for summer," said Allen.

