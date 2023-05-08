Watch CBS News
Bear seen roaming through north Minneapolis euthanized by DNR

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources had to euthanize a black bear Sunday in north Minneapolis. 

The DNR says the bear was roaming through the heavily-populated Jordan neighborhood, posing an immediate danger to the public. The bear has since been donated to a local family.  

Just last week, a man near Bemidji came face to face with a bear on his way home from work. The driver said he had a bag of garbage in his trunk which he thinks is what the bear smelled.

Bear sightings are on the rise this time of year as they come out of hibernation and search for food.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:42 PM

