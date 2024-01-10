BCA identifies St. Paul officer who shot man in arm during sexual assault call

St. Paul officer shoots man in arm while responding to sexual assault call

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the police officer who shot a 31-year-old man while responding to a sexual assault call in St. Paul earlier this month.

The BCA says Officer Josh Needham fired his department handgun during the incident on Jan. 6.

Police say a 911 caller reported that a man was sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue West shortly after midnight. The caller added that the man was armed with a handgun.

Two officers who were inside the building were able to get the woman to safety.

After officers ordered the suspect to leave his apartment, he allegedly ran out into a small hallway where the officers were standing. That's when Needham shot the suspect, striking him in the arm.

Officers gave aid to the suspect until an ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment, where he has since been released. The suspect is now in custody.

Needham has 11 years of law enforcement experience and is on standard administrative leave.

Inside the apartment, the BCA says crime scene personnel recovered a replica handgun but noted it is uncleared whose gun it is.

The BCA says it is reviewing video from the officers' body cameras as part of its investigation.

WCCO does not identify those who have not been formally charged.