Fire officials fear total collapse of burning St. Paul apartment building on University Avenue

By Pauleen Le, Stephen Swanson

St. Paul apartment fire rages on following roof collapses
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews have been battling a fire for hours Wednesday morning at an apartment building in St. Paul, with firefighters on high alert due to the threat of a structural collapse.

The St. Paul Fire Department says they were called to University Avenue West and Milton Street North just before 3 a.m. after a tenant reported a fire in her bedroom. She was able to safely escape to the rooftop.

Crews arrived to find fire in the basement and soon had to retreat because the flames were out of control. Firefighters switched to defense mode and began dousing the building's exterior with water. 

A WCCO crew at the scene witnessed the building's roof collapse about 4.5 hours into the firefight.

There are no reported injuries, and the woman who escaped is believed to have been the only person inside when the fire broke out. The brick building has apartments on the top floor, while the main floor previously hosted businesses.

Eastbound University Avenue is expected to be shut down for several hours, while westbound lanes are unaffected.

Metro Transit says Green Line trains are running at restricted speeds while the firefight continues.

Fire officials say about half the block is without power so crews can operate safely, and an Xcel Energy crew is also at the scene.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 5:33 AM CST

