Fire officials fear total collapse of burning St. Paul apartment building on University Avenue

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews have been battling a fire for hours Wednesday morning at an apartment building in St. Paul, with firefighters on high alert due to the threat of a structural collapse.

The St. Paul Fire Department says they were called to University Avenue West and Milton Street North just before 3 a.m. after a tenant reported a fire in her bedroom. She was able to safely escape to the rooftop.

MORE NEWS: Golden Valley police car crashes into Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Crews arrived to find fire in the basement and soon had to retreat because the flames were out of control. Firefighters switched to defense mode and began dousing the building's exterior with water.

A WCCO crew at the scene witnessed the building's roof collapse about 4.5 hours into the firefight.

Huge flames and massive plumes of smoke still coming from the building fire on Milton st. And University Ave in St. Paul nearly 4.5 hours after the fire started. Half the block is without power. @MetroTransitMN has a bus here for crews to take turns warming up. @StPaulFireDept pic.twitter.com/2jVY1KbaSA — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) January 10, 2024

There are no reported injuries, and the woman who escaped is believed to have been the only person inside when the fire broke out. The brick building has apartments on the top floor, while the main floor previously hosted businesses.

Eastbound University Avenue is expected to be shut down for several hours, while westbound lanes are unaffected.

Metro Transit says Green Line trains are running at restricted speeds while the firefight continues.

Fire officials say about half the block is without power so crews can operate safely, and an Xcel Energy crew is also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.