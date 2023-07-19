Barber witnesses deadly north Minneapolis stolen Hyundai crash

MINNEAPOLIS – People in Minneapolis are sitting in frustration Wednesday after police say someone driving a stolen car took another innocent life.

The crash happened at North Washington and 21st avenues at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Barber Jaycee Cargill is part owner of Paper Cutz Barber Shop.

"We pretty much keep a positive vibe over here," Cargill said.

But Tuesday, things turned out to be really heavy - and really sad. The crash happened just feet from the shop's front door.

"All the sudden you hear, I don't even think I heard brakes...it was just like 'boom,'" Cargill said.

Police say someone driving a stolen Hyundai crashed into the driver of a classic car, then took off.

"By the time I came out he was already running up the street," Cargill said.

But the most dramatic scene was the victim. Cargill says he watched as first responders tried CPR, but it was too late.

"Once I seen the dude on the ground...I just knew he was seriously hurt," he said.

Police tell WCCO this is part of a widespread problem they are trying to address, with sometimes dozens of cars stolen each day. Between July 11 and July 17, 163 vehicles were stolen – with 63% of them either Kias or Hyundais.

WCCO has reported that Hyundai and Kias are more easily taken. The hope now is to make sure no more lives are taken.

"This stolen car situation, we need to get on it," Cargill said.

There have been no arrests.