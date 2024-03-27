Bridge collapses in recent history: What was learned from previous disasters

MINNEAPOLIS — The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday calls to mind other high-profile infrastructure disasters.

A large container ship struck one of the bridge's columns, authorities said, sending vehicles and people into the Patapsco River. Six people are missing and presumed dead and two others were recused from the water.

As Baltimore begins the recovery and rebuilding process, here's a look back at other major bridge collapses in recent years. Notably, most of these collapses occurred due to errors in design or inadequate oversight and repairs. The FBI and other authorities are investigating what led to the ship hitting the Francis Scott Key Bridge, though the crew reported a power issue shortly before the crash.

35W bridge — Minneapolis

It's been more than 16 years since the 35W bridge collapsed in Minneapolis.

Just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2007, one of the busiest bridges in the state collapsed during the evening commute. Thirteen people died and 145 were injured.

A state investigation found faulty gusset plates were to blame for the bridge's collapse.

In the years since the collapse, Minnesota has increased resources, improved training and enhanced quality control for bridge inspections, officials say.

Florida International University — Miami

On March 15, 2018, a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed during construction, killing six people.

The FIU bridge was under construction when the 950-ton span collapsed onto busy Eighth Street/Tamiami Trail, trapping cars that had been stopped at a traffic light underneath. One construction worker and five people sitting in their cars were killed.

The NTSB said design errors and inadequate oversight were the probable causes for the collapse.

The families of the six killed shared a $103 million settlement with the construction company, Magnum Construction Management.

Fern Hollow Bridge — Pittsburgh

On Jan. 28, 2022, the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed just before rush hour. Ten people were injured, four of them hospitalized.

The National Transportation Safety Board's final report said the probable cause of the collapse was corrosion and section loss leading to the failure of the transverse tie plate on the southwest leg.

The NTSB said the city failed to act on repair recommendations. It also blamed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for "insufficient oversight" of the city's bridge inspection program.

Interstate 95 — Philadelphia

Part of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia on June 11, 2023, when a driver lost control of a tanker truck, according to the NTSB.

The truck was carrying about 8,500 gallons of gas and caught fire under the northbound lanes of the overpass. The driver was killed, but there were no other known injuries or deaths.

The collapse caused a stretch of I-95 to close while crews removed debris and rebuilt the damaged portion.