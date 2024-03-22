NTSB blames Pittsburgh, PennDOT and inspectors for Fern Hollow Bridge collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh's failure to act on repeated maintenance and repair recommendations from inspectors led to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge, the National Transportation and Safety Board said in its final report issued on Friday.

The report determines the probable cause of the bridge's collapse on Jan. 28 was corrosion and section loss that led to the failure of the transverse tie plate on the southwest leg.

The city failed to act on recommendations documented in inspection reports from 2005 to 2021, leading to progressive deterioration and structural failure, the report says.

The NTSB also blames PennDOT for the collapse, saying "insufficient oversight" of the city's bridge inspection program contributed to the continued deterioration. PennDOT contracted inspectors on behalf of the city whose failures contributed to the bridge's inability to support the loads it was rated for, according to the report.

"Contributing to the collapse were the poor quality of inspections, the incomplete identification of the bridge's fracture-critical members ... and the incorrect load rating calculations for the bridge," the report says.

During a meeting last month, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the city should have closed and repaired the bridge more than a decade before the collapse.

The NTSB ends its report by making recommendations to several agencies, including the Federal Highway Administration, PennDOT and the city. The agency recommends PennDOT and Pittsburgh work together to evaluate the effectiveness of changes made by the city to ensure that bridges are safe for people to use.