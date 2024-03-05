Watch: Deputy rescues border collie from icy Chisago County lake

Border collie rescued after falling through ice in Chisago County

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities just north of the Twin Cities rescued a dog from an icy lake Monday evening.

The dog, a border collie named Honey, went through the ice on South Lindstrom Lake around 6:15 p.m., according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Chisago County deputies and officers from the Lakes Area Police Department responded, and one deputy kayaked out on the ice to rescue the dog.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

"Thanks to alert citizens, Honey the border collie will be able to stay warm tonight," the sheriff's office said. "Honey was successfully reunited with her owner. Shout out to the alert citizen who called and assisted with the rescue."

As of Tuesday afternoon, a video of the rescue posted to Facebook had more than 10,000 views.