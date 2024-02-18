Firefighters rescue dog from icy Minnesota lake

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A dog is recovering after falling through an icy lake north of the Twin Cities.

The Baldwin Fire Department said it happened Sunday morning on Little Elk Lake near Zimmerman.

Baldwin Fire Dept.

Firefighters raced to the rescue, retrieving the dog and bringing him back to the fire station for some oxygen and warm blankets.

Mille Lacs County Animal Care and Protection took the dog to Garrison Animal Hospital, and he was eventually reunited with his owner.

