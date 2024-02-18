Firefighters rescue dog from icy Minnesota lake
BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A dog is recovering after falling through an icy lake north of the Twin Cities.
The Baldwin Fire Department said it happened Sunday morning on Little Elk Lake near Zimmerman.
Firefighters raced to the rescue, retrieving the dog and bringing him back to the fire station for some oxygen and warm blankets.
Mille Lacs County Animal Care and Protection took the dog to Garrison Animal Hospital, and he was eventually reunited with his owner.
MORE NEWS: City identifies 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota; suspect also dead
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.