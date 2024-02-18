Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Firefighters rescue dog from icy Minnesota lake

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Dog rescued from icy Minnesota lake
Dog rescued from icy Minnesota lake 00:20

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A dog is recovering after falling through an icy lake north of the Twin Cities. 

The Baldwin Fire Department said it happened Sunday morning on Little Elk Lake near Zimmerman.   

dog-rescued-from-little-elk-lake-near-zimmerman.jpg
Baldwin Fire Dept.

Firefighters raced to the rescue, retrieving the dog and bringing him back to the fire station for some oxygen and warm blankets.

Mille Lacs County Animal Care and Protection took the dog to Garrison Animal Hospital, and he was eventually reunited with his owner.

MORE NEWS: City identifies 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota; suspect also dead

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 8:51 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.