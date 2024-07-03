At Wisconsin's Fireworks City, families are gearing up for Fourth of July festivities

Wisconsin’s Fireworks City is ready for the Fourth of July

BALDWIN, Wis. — An hour east of the Twin Cities in Baldwin, Wisconsin, some are starting their Fourth of July early and with a bang.

Fireworks City is a family-owned business, and while they're open year-round, owners say the third of July is their busiest day of the year.

The store has been a destination for Minnesotans and for folks across the Midwest for 25 years. Owners say they have the biggest selection of legal fireworks in town, and that at some point they expect to see wall-to-wall people.

The poor weather and canceled shows for the Fourth might prompt an uptick in shoppers on Wednesday, but the steady stream of fireworks enthusiasts is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.

For many who make the trip from the Twin Cities, it's become a family tradition.

"People who want to come out here, they're here for fun," said owner Cele Rasmussen. "People come in here, they're happy, they're ready to shop. Ready to have some fun."

Some cities have canceled their shows due to the inclement weather. Excelsior is set to do their show on Wednesday night rather than Thursday over lake Minnetonka, and Eden Prairie canceled their Fourth of July festivities.

For more information on local fireworks shows, click here.