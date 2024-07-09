At least 1 dead in crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Cottage Grove on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the crash report, an 87-year-old woman driving a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro attempted to turn left onto Highway 95 from northbound Highway 61 against a red light around 2:45 p.m. That's when a 37-year-old man driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck traveling southbound on Highway 61 struck the Camaro.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not provide any details on who died but did say the crash involved an unbelted occupant.

MnDOT

Both drivers were from Hastings.

More information is expected to be released at noon on Wednesday.