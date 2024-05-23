Watch CBS News
Armstrong High School fight leads to police response for second week in a row

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — For the second time in two weeks, a fight at Armstrong High School in Plymouth led to police being called to the school to assist.

Last week, students were held in place and told to learn from home the following day after a fight captured on camera led to a massive police response.

Plymouth's police chief told WCCO it took 10 officers to effectively break up last week's fight. The school said at the time it was launching an investigation in partnership with the department.

Before that investigation could conclude, a second fight had police back at the school. In a letter to parents, Armstrong Principal Erick Norby said it appeared the two fights were related.

The district declined to explain further, and for the second week, declined the opportunity to answer any questions.

Norby's letter tells parents the school can't share any names of students involved for privacy reasons.

"They need to disclose the kids' names," said Mike Winer, whose kids are grown. "If you don't do that — the kids aren't identified — there's no consequences for them. There's no consequences for the parents."

Plymouth police say their initial investigation is still ongoing. School was back in session as normal Thursday. 

First published on May 23, 2024 / 6:21 PM CDT

