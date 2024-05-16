Classes moved online at Armstrong High School while police investigate fight

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Classes at Armstrong High School in Plymouth were moved online for nearly all students Thursday, as Robbinsdale Area Schools and the Plymouth Police Department investigate a hallway brawl that led students being held in place for hours the day prior.

The fight, captured on cellphone video by a student, triggered a significant police response, the department says. In addition to two school resource officers already at the school, Plymouth Police Department says it sent another eight officers to break up the fight.

"An incident of this magnitude, where we had to have multiple patrol officers responding to a school for a fight, I can't remember more than one other time in the last three to four years this has happened," said Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden. "It's extremely rare. It just doesn't happen."

No one was taken into custody, Fadden says. Still, an investigation into the fight and the students responsible forced the district to pivot to online learning for most students Thursday.

The decision was made "due to the gravity of the incident," wrote Armstrong Principal Erick Norby in a letter to families.

"I'm just surprised," said parent Sean Mahabidi on Thursday. "What caused them to have to shut the whole school down the following day?"

Mahabidi and other parents who spoke to WCCO off camera say they feel in the dark about the situation. In Norby's letter to parents, he indicated due to privacy protocol, he could not identify the students involved.

"Not knowing any more information than the email, you're just guessing," Mahabidi said.