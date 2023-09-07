Barbie-inspired mansion in Wisconsin hits market with $1.1M price tag

Barbiecore Castle in Wisconsin now on the market for $1.1M

HUDSON, Wis. — In Minnesota, the average home sold for just shy of $350,000 in July. It's about $300,000 in Wisconsin.

But one Hudson home is driving that average up. A "Barbie"-themed mansion just hit the market for a cool $1.1 million.

"It was my dream to have a pink house, and so I made that dream a reality. And here we are," said homeowner Brooke Fleetwood.

Fleetwood is painting Hudson pink — from her beauty business, its neighboring rental property, and even her own home.

"I love the color. It's very vibrant. It means love. It's very girly," she said.

Fleetwood's properties have taken on lives of their own, as visitors from around the world travel to stay in them.

Brooke Fleetwood

"Having the pink houses and then having the 'Barbie' movie come out, it's just exploded," she said. "A lot of bachelorette parties, family get-togethers, birthdays, young kids birthdays, you know, little kids want to come in here and have their little princess parties, super cute."

Her latest transformation flipped Hudson's Goth castle into something pink as well.

"It started out with being a black, Gothic house. Very dark, sexy vibes. And then I changed it about a month, month and a half ago to the Barbiecore Castle," she said.

Featuring Barbie-themed bedrooms, kitchens, and pool areas, Fleetwood just put the 5,600-square-foot dream house up for sale, with a hefty price tag.

"Coming into this world and giving people an experience to live how I want to live, in pink and glitter, seeing their eyes light up when they walk into my house is the best gift ever," she said.

Your group of friends can rent the Barbiecore Castle before it's sold. It costs $2,400 a night on weekends. Even at that price point, it's booked until the end of November.